Why did first American Pope Robert Prevost choose Leo XIV as his papal name?

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States was elected the 267th pope on Thursday. The 69-year-old pontiff from Chicago, Illinois, has chosen Leo XIV as his papal name. In a historic development for the Catholic Church, its new leader is the first American pope. Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane(REUTERS)

Pope Leo XIV: Robert Prevost is the new pope. Here's the significance behind his regnal name

Pope Leo XIV appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica about 70 minutes after white smoke was seen billowing through the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. His identity was announced by Cardinal Dominique Mamberti of France with the Latin words “Habemus Papam,” meaning “We have a pope.”

Also Read: ‘We have a pope!’ Vatican rejoices as white smoke pours from Sistine Chapel | Photos

The new pontiff's choice of regnal name aligns him with a lineage of popes known for strong leadership and doctrinal clarity. The last Catholic Church leader with the papal name Leo was Pope Leo XIII, who served from 1878 to 1903, according to Fox 11. He was known for his intellectual contributions and social teachings.

In his first words as the new pope, Prevost told the crowd gathered at St. Peter's Square, “Peace be with you all.” “This is the first greeting of the resurrected Christ, the good shepherd who has given up his life for God,” he said while explaining the meaning behind his words. “And I should also like this greeting of peace to enter our hearts and our families.”

Prevost also paid an emotional tribute to his predecessor, Pope Francis. “Let us keep in our ears the weak voice of Pope Francis that blesses Rome. The Pope, who blessed Rome, gave his blessing to the entire world that morning of Easter. Allow me to follow up on that blessing. God loves us. God loves everyone. Evil will not prevail,” he said, per CNN.