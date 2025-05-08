Who is Robert Francis Prevost, first American pope elected in the Vatican

Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new pope after cardinals in the Vatican concluded voting at the papal conclave on Thursday. He takes the name Leo XIV, becoming the first American pontiff in history. The 69-year-old appeared on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica around 70 minutes after white smoke was spotted coming from the Sistine Chapel chimney. Robert Francis Prevost was announced as the new pope(REUTERS)

French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti announced the new pope, with the Latin words "Habemus Papam" (We have a pope). With his election on Thursday, Leo becomes the 267th Catholic pope after the death last month of Pope Francis, who was the first Latin American pope and had led the Church for 12 years.

"Peace be with all you," Pope Leo XIV said from the balcony in his first public words.

Who is Robert Francis Prevost?

Robert Francis Prevost, a 69-year-old American cardinal of French and Italian descent, was born in Chicago on September 14, 1955. He has served as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America since 2023.

A member of the Order of Saint Augustine, Prevost spent decades as a missionary in Peru, served as Prior General of the Augustinians (2001–2013), and was Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru (2015–2023). He was elevated to cardinal in 2023 and cardinal-bishop in 2025.

President Donald Trump congratulated Prevost on his election. “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” the 78-year-old said in a statement on Truth Social.