Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
When will new pope's identity be revealed? White smoke seen through Sistine Chapel

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 08, 2025 10:29 PM IST

On Thursday, white smoke was seen rising through the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. We are now moments away from learning the identity of the new pope.

White smoke was seen billowing from the Sistine Chapel chimney on Thursday, confirming that a new pope has been elected. However, there will still be a short wait before the world learns the identity of the pontiff. Here's what you need to know:

White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Marko Djurica(REUTERS)
White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Marko Djurica(REUTERS)

Traditionally, after the confirmation of the pope's election, it will take at least an hour for the pontiff to make his first appearance on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, according to New York Times. Based on the late Pope Francis' election in 2013, the designated cardinal will appear and announce in Latin, “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus papam,” which translates to, “I announce to you a great joy: We have a pope” in English.

This time, the designated cardinal is Dominique Mamberti of France, who is due to reveal the identity of the new pope. Once the identity is revealed, the pontiff's papal name will be unveiled. In 2013, Francis appeared on the balcony just 10 minutes after his identity was made public. 

Thursday, May 08, 2025
