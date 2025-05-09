What did Pope Leo XIV say about late Pope Francis? New pontiff is a 'firm supporter' of his predecessor

Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new pope on Thursday. Born in Chicago, Illinois, the 69-year-old is the first American to be elected as the leader of the Catholic Church. About 70 minutes after white smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, Pope Leo XIV made his first public address from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. What Pope Leo XIV said about the late Pope Francis

What did Pope Leo XIV say about late Pope Francis?

Leo began his statement with, “Peace be with you all.” Explaining the reason behind the choice of his first words, he said, “Dearest brothers and sisters, this was the first greeting of the risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave his life for the flock of God. I, too, would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts, to reach your families and all people, wherever they are; and all the peoples, and all the earth: Peace be with you,” per Forbes.

While greeting the crowd gathered at St. Peter's Square, Leo also paid respects to his predecessor, the late Pope Francis. “This is the peace of the risen Christ, a disarming and humble and preserving peace. It comes from God. God, who loves all of us, without any limits or conditions. Let us keep in our ears the weak but always brave voice of Pope Francis, who blessed Rome—the pope who blessed Rome and the world that day on the morning of Easter,” he said.

The pontiff echoed similar sentiments as Francis, telling the crowd, “Allow me to continue that same blessing.” He prayed for “unity” and “humanity” so “we can all be one people, always in peace.” “Thank you, Pope Francis,” he added. According to a Reuters report, Rev. Mark Francis, a friend of Leo since the 1970s, said that the newly elected pontiff is a “firm supporter” of Francis' papacy, especially the late pope's dedication to social justice issues.