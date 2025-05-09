Robert Prevost full speech: What did Pope Leo XIV say after his election?

Robert Francis Prevost, will now lead the Catholic Church as Pope Leo XIV. In his first speech after becoming the pope, the 69-year-old spoke about peace and Jesus Christ's message. He also thanked his fellow cardinals for voting for him. Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States(REUTERS)

How did Prevost win the Papal Conclave voting?

Prevost received the mandatory two-thirds majority vote in order to be elected pope. The final lead was taken on by him on the fourth ballot after three failed ones in the last two days.

Pope Leo XIV issues first statement

According to a translation of Pope Leo XIV's speech at the Catholic Church, he said, "Peace be with you! Dearest brothers and sisters, this was the first greeting of the risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave His life for the flock of God. I, too, would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts, to reach your families and all people, wherever they are; and all the peoples, and all the earth: Peace be with you."

With this feat, Pope Leo XIV becomes the first-ever American to be elected as the new Pope. He is currently aged 69 and was born in Chicago. He was made a cardinal by Pope Francis.

Here is the full text of Pope Leo XIV's speech

Peace be with you! Dearest brothers and sisters, this was the first greeting of the risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave his life for the flock of God. I, too, would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts, to reach your families and all people, wherever they are; and all the peoples, and all the earth: Peace be with you.

This is the peace of the risen Christ, a disarming and humble and preserving peace. It comes from God. God, who loves all of us, without any limits or conditions. Let us keep in our ears the weak but always brave voice of Pope Francis, who blessed Rome — the Pope who blessed Rome and the world that day on the morning of Easter.

Allow me to continue that same blessing. God loves us, all of us, evil will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God. Without fear, united, hand in hand with God and among ourselves, we will go forward. We are disciples of Christ, Christ goes before us, and the world needs his light. Humanity needs him like a bridge to reach God and his love. You help us to build bridges with dialogue and encounter so we can all be one people always in peace.

Thank you, Pope Francis!

Thank you to my Cardinal brothers who chose me to be the successor of Peter and to walk together with you as a united church searching all together for peace and justice, working together as women and men, faithful to Jesus Christ without fear, proclaiming Christ, to be missionaries, faithful to the Gospel.

I am a son of Saint Augustine, an Augustinian. He said, “With you I am a Christian, for you a bishop.” So may we all walk together toward that homeland that God has prepared for us.

To the church of Rome, a special greeting: We have to look together how to be a missionary church, building bridges, dialogue, always open to receiving with open arms for everyone, like this square, open to all, to all who need our charity, our presence, dialogue, love.

And if you allow me also, a word, a greeting to all those and in a particular way to my dear diocese of Chiclayo, in Peru, where a faithful people has accompanied its bishop, has shared its faith and has given so much, so much to continue being a faithful church of Jesus Christ.

To all you brothers and sisters of Rome, Italy, of all the world, we want to be a synodal church, walking and always seeking peace, charity, closeness, especially to those who are suffering.

Today is the day of the Supplication to Our Lady of Pompeii.

Our blessed Mother Mary always wants to walk with us, be close to us, she always wants to help us with her intercession and her love. So let us pray together for this mission, and for all of the church and for peace in the world.

We ask for this special grace from Mary, our mother.