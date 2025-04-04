‘Make America Go Away’: New spin on MAGA hat gains popularity with bold political message

“Make America Great Again” hats worn and sold by Donald Trump have become more than just a political slogan. Often seen at rallies and protests, the bright red cap has been embraced by supporters as a badge of patriotism. However, critics opposing the sentiment have launched Anti-MAGA hats - and they're gaining popularity worldwide. Picture of an anti-MAGA hat by a protestor in Greenland. (Facebook/Aannguaq Reimer-Johansen )

In a post on Facebook, shared before US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance’s recent visit to Greenland, a native of the island shared a parody MAGA hat. The picture he shared shows the red headgear with the words “Make America Go Away” written on it. These parody hats are gaining popularity not just in Greenland but also in Canada.

Aannguaq Reimer-Johansen, a consultant at the Greenland trading conglomerate KNI, shared the post a week before the Vances’ arrival. “Citizens: Vance's wife's visit is a charm offensive. If you take a smiling selfie with them, you are sending a signal to the whole world that you love America and want to be part of it. Therefore don't show interest. We have already shown our position through a large demonstration. Let's stand firm and stick together,” he wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

Sold online in Canada:

Titled, “Make America Go Away Hat, Maple Leaf Cap,” one such parody headgear is being sold on Amazon Canada for around ₹1,000 each.

The description of the piece of clothing reads, “Bold Political Statement – Show your Canadian pride with this 'Make America Go Away' hat featuring a maple leaf, perfect for anti-Trump supporters.” Another version of the cap includes “Canada Is Not For Sale” written on it.

The hats became viral in Canada before Greenland after US President Donald Trump's "51st State" remark. “I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen. Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?” the US leader said.