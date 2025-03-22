Woman labels man wearing MAGA hat as racist, ‘instant karma’ hits when she tries snatching it: Viral video

A video of a woman falling while trying to snatch a MAGA hat from a man in a subway has surfaced on social media. “Woman falls on her face after trying to grab a MAGA hat from a man’s head in New York. ‘He’s a racist!’ Instant karma,” an X user, Collin Rugg, wrote while sharing the video on X. A woman arguing with a man wearing a MAGA hat in a subway. (Screengrab)

In the video, a woman in a subway allegedly calls a man “racist” for wearing a red MAGA hat. Soon, they engage in a war of words. As their argument continues, the train halts at a station.

The man disembarks, and the woman follows, trying to take his hat but failing. She chases him on the platform to try to snatch the headgear but instead falls flat on her face. Though the video is going viral on social media, HT.com cannot independently verify it.

What are MAGA hats?

Red caps with the letters MAGA, an abbreviation for Make America Great Again, originated during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The headgear with the slogan soon became iconic and gained even more popularity in 2024 among the US leader's supporters. While the supporters see the hats as a symbol of political identity, critics view them as divisive.

Take a look at the video:

The video sparked a wave of comments on X. While some seemed to enjoy the video, others condemned the woman’s act, stating it is wrong to attack a fellow citizen for their political beliefs.

An individual wrote, “I hate Trump and MAGA politicians, but it’s a mistake to attack fellow citizens for their politics. It's not okay. It's a big issue with today’s far left.” Another added, “Turns out she’s the racist, lol. A coloured man can’t even wear a hat of his choice. What a time to be alive.” A third commented, “These videos are absolutely hilarious.” An individual said the video was a skit but was schooled by other X users.