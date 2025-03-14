Indian vlogger teaches Mursi tribe in Ethiopia how to sing Pardesi Jana Nahin: ‘Collab we never knew we wanted’

An Indian vlogger teaching the members of an Ethiopian tribe how to sing in Hindi has amused social media users. In the video, the content creator sings the popular song Pardesi Jana Nahin, as the tribe members repeat the lyrics after him. Indian vlogger Vinod Kumar with members of the Mursi tribe in Ethiopia. (Instagram/roamingvinu)

“Night camping with Mursi tribe in Ethiopia,” Instagram user Vinod Kumar wrote while posting the video. In the video, Vinod Kumar is seen sitting on the ground with an empty can in front of him. The tribe members are sitting around him.

As the video progresses, he plays the jar and sings a line of the Hindi song. Then, the tribe repeats. They go on to sing the first few lines of the track. Throughout the rest of the video, they continue to sing the song.

The track Pardesi Jana Nahin was sung by Bela Sulakhe and Suresh Wadkar. It is from the 1996 film Raja Hindustani.

How did social media react?

The video prompted various comments. While some people shared heart emoticons, others expressed how they loved the video. An individual said that the song sung by Kumar is their favourite track. A few, however, dropped racist remarks commenting on the skin colour of the members of the Ethiopian tribe.

Who is Vinod Kumar?

The Indian vlogger runs an Instagram, as well as, a YouTube channel. At the time of writing this report, he had over 1.2 lakh followers on Instagram and nearly 1.9 lakh subscribers on YouTube. His social media pages are filled with various videos showing his travel adventures. His recent series captures him exploring Africa.

