‘Are you a racist’: Indian living in Japan asks vlogger, opens up about facing racism. Watch

An Indian man in Japan, while in a conversation with a vlogger, opened up about facing racism in everyday life. He also talked about certain food items that some Indian expats avoid eating. An Indian man living in Japan being interviewed by a vlogger. (Instagram/riki_with_japan_mates)

“How is it living in Japan as an Indian?” a vlogger asked an Indian man. The first thing that man asks the content creator is, “Are you a racist?" He then goes on to talk about cooking for himself and relying on a popular Japanese food.

As the video progresses, the man talks about the instances where he faced racism. He also recalled calling out a group of students for joking about him while travelling on a train.

Take a look at the video here:

Social media reacts:

An individual posted, “Got the same experience, bumping hard into my shoulders at least 3 times, and being yelled at in the street by a racist word.” Another added, “I'm also an Indian living in Japan. I know how you feel, brother. Although not an authentic Indian from India. I'm an Indian from Trinidad. But I still look Indian.” A third shared, “Don't mind, brother, those kinds of people are everywhere.”

A fourth wrote, “There is so much racism when you’re dating as an Indian. It’s insane. Not every Indian is a nighttime low-paid 7/11 worker. Heck, the workers are not even Indian but Bangladeshis. It’s probably the worst I have experienced in any East Asian country. China and Korea were way better; Japan still treats Indians as low-paid labour when actually Indians are far from low-paid labour.”

The YouTube bio of Riki with Japan Mates reads, “I’d like to share with you the real aspects of Japanese culture and lifestyle that aren’t often covered in the news!” His videos, both on Instagram and YouTube, show him exploring different parts of Japan and interacting with foreigners living in the country.