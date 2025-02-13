‘India belonged to England’: India-origin woman alleges racial abuse by drunk UK man - Viral video

A video of a man saying “Indians belong to England” and “We gave India back to India” allegedly to a woman who identifies as the “daughter of an Indian immigrant” has sparked a huge backlash on social media. The now-deleted video shows the man’s rant on a UK train. A drunk UK man allegedly racially abused an Indian-origin woman on a UK train. (Screengrab (Instagram))

Gabrielle Forsyth originally posted the video on X but later deleted it, claiming that she faced online racism due to the clip. However, in other posts on her profile, she explained that she met the drunk man while travelling on a train. The video has now made it to other social media platforms.

In the video, a UK man is seen recording while talking about immigrants and immigration policies in the country. His companion, a woman, is seen trying to hide her face while listening to the man’s rant.

Check out the viral video:

How did social media react?

“Find this man’s employer & get him fired. Please,” an individual wrote. Another added, “Name and shame, internet do your thing!” A third commented, “Why nobody is telling him to s**t up.” A fourth expressed, “Why do people try to educate people like this with facts? Just let them talk and cover themselves in their own bile.”

Why did Gabrielle Forsyth delete the video?

Forsyth, in a series of X posts, explained her reactions to the spotlight her video was getting on social media. In one of the shares, she explained that she received a wave of racist abuse after posting the video, which prompted her to delete it later.

She later updated that the man in the video had been identified, and she would contact the police regarding the incident. She also urged people to “just law off.”

“The guy in the video has been identified, and I am going to the police. If everyone could just the lay off that would be sick. Bored and tired of this now,” she wrote.