'No guarantee I am coming back': US visa uncertainty forces NRI to choose between family responsibilities

Complicating the decision was the need for US visa stamping. The user said travelling to India came with the risk of being unable to return to the United States for an extended period because of visa processing delays.

In the post, the Reddit user said one of their parents in India was critically ill, while their wife in the United States was pregnant. Although relatives in India could provide some support, the user said it was limited, leaving them unsure whether they should return home.

The post, shared on Reddit, has struck a chord with many Indians living abroad, with users sharing similar experiences of missing major family milestones because of immigration and travel restrictions. The discussion has also renewed attention on the emotional toll visa-related uncertainty can have on families separated by continents.

For Indians living overseas, family emergencies often come with an added layer of uncertainty, whether they will be able to return to their adopted country after travelling home. That dilemma has come into sharp focus after a US -based Indian turned to social media for advice on choosing between visiting a critically ill parent in India and staying with a pregnant wife amid visa stamping concerns.

"I am torn between should I leave to India or continue to be in US to support my wife," the user wrote, adding that there was "no guarantee" of returning anytime soon if they travelled for visa stamping.

The post ended with an appeal for advice from fellow NRIs, many of whom responded with messages of support and practical suggestions. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.

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A challenge many Indians abroad know well The discussion quickly filled with comments from people who said they had faced comparable situations while living abroad.

Several users advised the poster to have an open conversation with both immediate and extended family members before making a decision. Others suggested exploring emergency visa appointments or expedited processing options, if available, before booking travel.

Many users felt that if the critically ill parent was receiving adequate care from other family members, remaining in the US to support a pregnant spouse could be the more practical option given the uncertainty surrounding re-entry after visa stamping.

Others disagreed, arguing that time with a critically ill parent is irreplaceable and that immigration hurdles, while difficult, can eventually be resolved.

The thread also prompted users to recount missing funerals, weddings, births and other family milestones because of visa appointments, administrative delays or travel restrictions.