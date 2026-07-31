Last day to file ITR today: Eligibility, step-by-step guide, and ₹5,000 late fee explained

With the deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 ending on Friday, July 31, lakhs of taxpayers are expected to make a last-minute dash to complete the process and avoid penalties, interest and compliance issues. The income tax return filing deadline is July 31. (Representational image)

The deadline applies to most salaried individuals, pensioners and other taxpayers filing ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-2, provided their accounts are not required to be audited. This includes people earning income from salary, one or more house properties, interest, dividends, capital gains and other eligible sources.

As of now, the government has not announced any extension to the July 31 deadline, despite such relaxations being granted in some previous years.

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Who has to file by today? For most individuals, filing an ITR becomes mandatory if their total income exceeds the basic exemption limit.

Under the old tax regime, the exemption limit is:

- ₹2.5 lakh for individuals below 60 years

- ₹3 lakh for senior citizens (60 years to below 80 years)

- ₹5 lakh for super senior citizens (80 years and above)

-Under the new tax regime, the basic exemption limit is ₹4 lakh for all age groups.

-Apart from those crossing the income threshold, taxpayers may also choose to file voluntarily to claim refunds, maintain an income record, or support applications for loans and visas.

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