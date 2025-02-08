US influencer apologises after video of shouting racist slurs at valet workers sparks backlash: ‘I am disgusted’

Florence Mirsky, a US influencer, has apologised after a viral video captured her shouting racial slurs at valet workers in Beverly Hills, California. The footage, which surfaced on social media last week, showed her making offensive comments, including claims that "President Donald Trump is doing good things because you guys rape people. You guys rape and kill people." She also insulted the attendants by calling them "poor" while handing over a $100 bill and demanding change. A video of Florence Mirsky went viral last week. (Instagram/@Florencemirsky)

The incident escalated when Mirsky attempted to slap a phone from one of the workers recording the scene.

Also read: ‘Normalise Indian hate’: Elon Musk’s DOGE employee resigns after racist posts surface - Report

Mirsky, who shares a child with Grammy-winning record producer Scott Storch, faced intense backlash online, with many labelling her a racist. Responding to the criticism, she posted a lengthy apology on social media, acknowledging her mistake and taking "accountability" for her words.

"I know apologising doesn't undo the harm I caused, but I am committed to learning and growing from this and setting an example for others who may suffer from emotional issues or may have taken this country's political commentary too seriously," she stated.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Mirsky claimed one of the valet workers had groped her from behind, which she said triggered her outburst. "I was so wrong for the remarks I made, but I felt so violated at that moment," she said, adding that she wished she had called the police.

Defending herself further, Mirsky claimed, "I've been around Mexicans and dated Mexicans my whole life. My parents are immigrants. I am the farthest thing from racist possible."

In another deleted video, Mirsky was seen returning to the valet to apologise. She told the worker he "knew" what the previous attendant "did" to her, saying, "I'm the farthest thing from racist possible. I told you, you're a good-looking guy with green eyes... Can you at least admit what the guy did to me?"

Take a look at the post:

Mirsky concluded her statement on Instagram by acknowledging her mistakes and promising to change. "I am not perfect, we all make mistakes as humans, but I OWN my mistakes, and I am taking steps to be better. I hope you can see my humanity and sincerity and recognise that I am committed to change and consider grace for my imperfections and unforgivable actions."

With over 80,000 followers on Instagram, Mirsky frequently shares posts showcasing her luxury lifestyle.

Also read: ‘To err is human’: Elon Musk to rehire ex-DOGE staffer who resigned over racist posts