Foreigners accuse Goa nightclub of racism against Indians: ‘They let us in for free’

Two men from Scotland have shared a video accusing Goa nightclub of racism against Indians. They claimed they were provided free entry to the establishment while the locals were made to wait in line. The share has sparked a wave of remarks on Instagram, with people supporting or slamming the nightclub. A foreigner playing bagpipes inside a nightclub in Goa. (Instagram/@robin.bagpipes )

“Racist Nightclub in Goa,” Ryan Williams, whose Instagram bio says he is a Korean-origin man living in Scotland, wrote. He also tagged his friend, a bagpipes-playing Scottish man, Robin Alderslowe.

In the video, Williams and Alderslowe enter a nightclub with people queueing outside, waiting to get entry. At this point Williams claims that they were “given entry for free.” The clip also captures Alderslowe, in his traditional Scottish attire, playing bagpipes while inside the club.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

The video prompted a flurry of reactions from people. While some were offended by the claim, others tried to explain what they thought was the reason behind it.

An individual posted, “As an Indian, most Indian men lack civic sense and consent (very few are decent) even if they go to other countries. So some good ones got to stay out with the most misbehaving ones.” Another added, “Why even go there.”

A third commented, “As a Goan, I can say that we treat foreigners differently purely based on behaviour. Indians feel entitled when they spend a little extra money and think they can do whatever they want. You have no idea how many local people have been killed by drunk, reckless driving. We absolutely don't want them.” A fourth wrote, “It's really sad that this problem isn't just limited to India, but happens in other places too. A few bad apples give the many respectful Indians a bad name.”