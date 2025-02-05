‘Go back to Morocco’: Woman’s racist rant on UK train backfires as internet says she looks Indian. Watch

A heated argument broke out on a British train after a woman was heard telling her co-passenger to “go back to Morocco or Tunisia.” The woman’s racist remarks were directed towards a dentist who filmed the encounter and posted the footage on TikTok. A woman was heard making racist remarks on a UK train.(X/@WarMonitors)

The dentist was travelling from London to Manchester on an Avanti West Coast train when the woman, sitting opposite him, allegedly asked him to move his feet out of her way. In the video, shared on TikTok by @therealdrmero, the man explains that this request was made in a condescending tone and followed by racist remarks.

The viral video

At the beginning of the video, the woman tells the man to “go back to Morocco or Tunisia.”

The man responded saying he was born in the UK. “Why would you say that? That’s so disrespectful. I was born here. Were you born here?” he asked the woman.

“Doesn’t look like it,” the woman replied, prompting the man to lash out and say “Have some respect. Do not ever disrespect me like that.”

The woman continued in this belligerent manner and refuses to answer whether she is British herself. “I don’t want to speak with you,” she said when asked about her own ethnicity.

The man, an NHS dentist, continued telling the woman that she was being disrespectful. “You are racist, you are condescending, and you are disrespectful… Your parents, or yourself, were immigrants. Have some respect,” he said.

In fact, the man’s estimate of the woman not being of European descent herself found favour on social media, where hundreds of viewers said she looked Indian.

The comments

The comments on the video, which has exploded on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), also questioned the woman’s roots. Many people surmised that she looked Indian or of Indian origin.

“Indian, by the looks of it,” read one comment under the video. “Indian woman for sure,” another said.

“Much of this behaviour comes from Indians, who think of themselves as superior to other immigrants,” wrote Dr Devanik Saha.

According to the Daily Mail, the dentist posted a second video which showed the woman being escorted out by British Transport Police officers.