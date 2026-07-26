Who was Jack Whittaker and why 2002 Powerball winner is back in talks amid lottery franchise's UK debut

As the Powerball lottery enters the United Kingdom for the first time, the story of a former winner, Jack Whittaker, is back in focus, especially in the UK. Representational image. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

The 2002 winner of the Powerball took home nearly $315 million (a payout of $113.4 million after taxes) from the lottery. But exactly when the late West Virginia "self-made millionaire" thought his life was set to turn better, a series of unfortunate tragedies unfolded, all because of one Powerball win. So much so, Whittaker had told in multiple interviews that he wished he had torn and thrown away the lottery ticket.

As Powerball made its debut in the UK starting July 22, the story of Andrew “Jack” Whittaker Jr, who died in 2020 at his Hilton, West Virginia home, has started trending as a warning of the potential pitfalls of big lottery wins that changes an individual's fortune overnight.

So, who was Jack Whittaker and what happened to him? Let's take a look.

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Who Was Jack Whittaker? Jack Whittaker was already a successful businessman in 2002 when he bought the Powerball lottery ticket. He was then living in Scott Depot, West Virginia, and owned a construction business worth $17 million in 2002.

His breathtaking $314 million win, which, adjusted for inflation in 2026, amounts to more than half a billion dollars. A sudden change in one's wealth is rare and something most people could only dream of happening to them. But what happened to Whittaker after the win shows that life after such a win is not always what one would expect it to be.

After the Powerball win, Jack Whittaker became a regular feature of morning shows on TV. Flashing his newly earned wealth, he moved to New York City on a private jet and started living there with his family. But Whittaker was soon hit with a series of blows, which included scandals, lawsuits, and personal setbacks, as he described in several interviews after the 2002 lottery win.

A year after the win, his wife, Jewell Whittaker, left him and initiated a lengthy separation process that culminated in their 2008 divorce. But the years in between were even more devastating for Whittaker.

In 2004, his daughter left their home after a friend of his drug-addicted granddaughter was found dead at his home. Three months after the incident, the granddaughter, 17 at the time, also died. During these years, he suffered from drinking and gambling and lost a lot of money in the process.

He also frequently turned up at strip clubs, and one such visit turned out to be initially devastating for Whittaker. A briefcase with $245,000 and three cashiers’ checks worth $100,000 each were stolen from his Lincoln Navigator at a strip club. The briefcases were later recovered.

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Death Of Daughter And House Fire The subsequent years were also far from peaceful for Jack Whittaker. His daughter, Ginger Whittaker Bragg, died in 2009 from cancer. His Virginia home caught fire in 2016 and was destroyed.

But much before the 2016 fire incident, arguably the last tragedy of his life before his 2020 death at the age of 72, he was talking about the pitfalls of the sudden surge of money that a lottery wins can bring.

“I’m only going to be remembered as the lunatic who won the lottery,” Whittaker had told the Associated Press in 2007. “I’m not proud of that. I wanted to be remembered as someone who helped a lot of people.”

For the rest of the years of his life, little changed in his life, as he became a warning symbol for those who like to dabble in lotteries, especially those with big payouts like Powerball.