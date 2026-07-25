‘No charm, no coolness’: Non-Americans weigh in on Trump admin as Reddit thread goes viral

A Reddit thread asking non-Americans how they view President Donald Trump's administration has gone viral, drawing thousands of comments from users across the world. A Reddit thread asking non-Americans how they view President Donald Trump's administration has gone viral, drawing thousands of comments from users across the world. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS)

The discussion, posted on the popular r/AskReddit forum, asks: "Non-Americans of Reddit, what does the current Trump administration (2026) look like from outside the US right now?" The post has climbed Reddit's trending charts, with users from Singapore, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries sharing opinions on how they perceive the United States under Trump.

The thread has generated thousands of upvotes and comments, with many responses criticizing the administration while some called it “smart.”

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‘We threw our politicians into prison for way less’ One of the most upvoted responses came from a user identifying as Singaporean. “As a Singaporean, I have no clue how Americans find their leaders acceptable. We threw our politicians into prison for way less.”

Another widely shared response, posted by a user identifying as British, offered an extensive critique of Trump's public image. The user also compared Trump with former President Barack Obama.

“Trump lacks certain qualities which the British traditionally esteem. For instance, he has no class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion...no honour and no grace.” The commenter further added, “All qualities, funnily enough, with which his predecessor Mr. Obama was generously blessed. So for us, the stark contrast does rather throw Trump’s limitations into embarrassingly sharp relief.”

One commenter described the administration as appearing "farcical" at first glance.

The comment read, “At first glance, it looks farcical, circus like. Then, however when you more closely look, it's incredibly smart. You have a showman in corner A, putting on a show with verbal diarrhea that will simultaneously insense 1 half of the population and excite the other half. Quietly in corner B, you have people making real decisions and making eye watering amounts of money on the basis of those decisions. And doing it very quietly.”

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‘Dystopian’ Another highly upvoted comment argued that the United States has experienced a decline in international trust.

"Dystopian. The average American does not recognise the level to which other nations have lost trust in the US nor understand how irreversible this change is."

Religion's influence on American politics also emerged as a recurring theme.

One commenter wrote, “It's not just Trump, it's how religion is interwoven with American politics.”

However, as with any Reddit discussion, the comments reflect the views of individual users and are not representative of public opinion in their respective countries.