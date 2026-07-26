Panchang Today, July 26, 2026: Shukla Dwadashi under Jyeshtha Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for July 26, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For July 26, 2026, the Panchang points to a day that rewards patience, careful judgment and steady progress. Rather than rushing decisions, today's energies favour reviewing plans, completing unfinished work and handling conversations with maturity. Emotional honesty combined with practical thinking can help you make meaningful progress.
|KEY TIMINGS TODAY
|SUNRISE
|5:39 AM
|SUNSET
|7:15 PM
|RAHU KAAL
|5:33 pm to 7:15 pm
|HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW
|Amrit Kalam: 3:17 am, Monday to 5:05 am, Monday
How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
Ravi Pradosh Vrat
Basis: Ashadha Shukla Trayodashi
What Today's Panchang Means
Ravivar combined with Shukla Dwadashi creates a calm yet productive atmosphere. Dwadashi is traditionally associated with consolidation, making it an ideal time to complete pending work, organise responsibilities and strengthen long-term plans instead of beginning something impulsively.
The Moon moves from Scorpio to Sagittarius, shifting the emotional tone of the day. Early hours may feel intense or introspective, while later in the day your outlook becomes broader, more optimistic and future-focused. If emotions run high in the morning, allow yourself time before reacting.
Jyeshtha Nakshatra highlights responsibility, leadership and careful handling of sensitive matters. Today favours discretion over dramatic reactions. Verify information before making important announcements, and avoid speaking in haste. Indra Yog further supports thoughtful initiative, especially when confidence is balanced with patience.
Work and Important Decisions
Today supports work that requires careful planning rather than quick action. Strategic discussions, editing, financial reviews, paperwork and follow-up meetings are likely to be productive when you arrive prepared.
Because Jyeshtha can increase sensitivity around authority, communicate respectfully while remaining confident. Leaders should offer clear instructions and avoid mixed messages. If you're waiting for an important opportunity, use the day to strengthen your preparation instead of forcing immediate results.
Avoid making major purchases or long-term commitments simply because you feel pressured.
Relationships and Communication
Relationships benefit from patience and thoughtful conversations. The Moon's transition suggests that emotions may feel stronger earlier in the day but become easier to express as time passes.
If family, friendship or relationship matters require attention, begin with facts before reacting emotionally. Avoid sarcasm, unnecessary criticism or trying to prove yourself right. Honest conversations about responsibilities, expectations and future plans are likely to bring better understanding.
Listening carefully may accomplish far more than trying to win an argument.
Reflection and Spiritual Focus
Shukla Dwadashi encourages a simple practice of reflection rather than an elaborate spiritual routine. Spending a few quiet minutes journaling, praying, meditating or reviewing your goals can help bring clarity.
Jyeshtha also encourages you to reflect on where you're carrying unnecessary responsibility or allowing pride to interfere with healthy communication. As the Moon moves into Sagittarius, shift your attention from temporary frustrations toward long-term purpose.
One meaningful improvement made today may prove more valuable than making many unrealistic resolutions.
|PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE
|Date and Vaar
|July 26, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha
|Tithi (Lunar Day)
|Shukla Dwadashi until 1:57 pm; then Shukla Trayodashi
|Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation)
|Jyeshtha until 7:34 am; then Mula
|Yog (Sun Moon Combination)
|Indra until 10:03 pm; then Vaidhriti until 10:53 pm, Monday
|Karan (Half Tithi Division)
|Balava until 1:58 pm; then Kaulava until 3:07 am, Monday; then Taitila until 4:15 pm, Monday
|Moon Sign (Zodiac Position)
|Scorpio until 7:34 am; then Sagittarius
|AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT)
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:15 AM
|4:57 AM
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:36 AM
|5:39 AM
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 PM
|12:54 PM
|Amrit Kalam
|3:17 AM, Monday
|5:05 AM, Monday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:43 PM
|3:38 PM
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:15 PM
|7:36 PM
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:15 PM
|8:18 PM
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:07, Monday
|12:48 AM, Monday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|7:35 AM
|5:39 AM, Monday
Those who follow Panchang timings may choose supportive periods for important tasks.
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm
This is a favourable window for important conversations, sending applications, making significant decisions, signing documents or beginning meaningful work.
Amrit Kalam: 3:17 am to 5:05 am (Monday, July 27)
This period is especially useful for those planning late-night study, creative work, spiritual practice or early morning preparation for the following day.
|INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS
|PERIOD
|START
|END
|RAHU KAAL
|5:33 PM
|7:15 PM
|GULIKA KAAL
|3:51 PM
|5:33 PM
|YAMAGANDA
|12:27 PM
|2:09 PM
|DUR MUHURTAM
|5:27 PM
|6:21 PM
|DUR MUHURTAM
|6:33 AM
|7:27 AM
Caution periods are best viewed as times to avoid beginning important new activities rather than reasons for concern.
Rahu Kaal: 5:33 pm to 7:15 pm
If possible, avoid launching new projects, making major purchases or taking significant decisions during this period. Instead, focus on routine work, planning or completing existing responsibilities.
Yamaganda: 12:27 pm to 2:09 pm
This period is better suited to reviewing documents, organising tasks or preparing for future work rather than initiating something important.
If circumstances require action during these timings, proceed calmly, double-check important details and avoid unnecessary haste.
|SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET
|SUNRISE
|5:39 AM
|SUNSET
|7:15 PM
|MOONRISE
|5:08 PM
|MOONSET
|3:14 AM, Monday
|RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified.)
|CITY
|RAHU KAAL
|Mumbai
|5:38 pm to 7:16 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|5:33 pm to 7:16 pm
|Bengaluru
|5:12 pm to 6:48 pm
|Hyderabad
|5:14 pm to 6:51 pm
|Chennai
|5:02 pm to 6:37 pm
|Ahmedabad
|5:44 pm to 7:24 pm
|Pune
|5:33 pm to 7:11 pm
|Kolkata
|4:41 pm to 6:20 pm
|Jaipur
|5:37 pm to 7:18 pm
|Kochi
|5:14 pm to 6:49 pm
|Lucknow
|5:16 pm to 6:57 pm
|Indore
|5:31 pm to 7:10 pm
|Guwahati
|4:32 pm to 6:13 pm
|Chandigarh
|5:38 pm to 7:21 pm
|Surat
|5:41 pm to 7:20 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|4:55 pm to 6:32 pm
|Nagpur
|5:16 pm to 6:55 pm
|Coimbatore
|5:13 pm to 6:47 pm
|Varanasi
|5:06 pm to 6:46 pm
|Bubaneshwar
|4:48 pm to 6:26 pm
Overall
Overall, this Ravivar favours patience, responsibility and thoughtful decision-making. The day's energies support completing important work, communicating with maturity and making steady progress toward long-term goals. By choosing your words carefully, keeping your priorities clear and acting with confidence rather than urgency, you'll make the most of what this Panchang has to offer.
This Panchang interpretation is based on traditional Vedic astrology and is intended for general guidance. Timings may vary depending on your location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More