‘MAGA hat, Cybertruck’: Donald Trump fan on Elon Musk’s Tesla flashes cash

Social media is flooded with visuals showing fans of Donald Trump or Kamala Harris extending their support for their favourite candidates. A video of one such supporter has surfaced on social media and gone viral. It shows a man wearing a MAGA hat perched atop a colourful Cybertruck. The image shows a man in a MAGA hat perched on a Tesla Cybertruck. (Screengrab)

“Trump supporters get rowdy outside Trump Tower in Midtown, dance on Tesla Cybertruck during Election Day,” the New York Post wrote as they posted a video of the man on Instagram.

In the video, the man is seen standing on top of a Tesla Cybertruck covered in graffiti. Dressed in a black co-ord set with a white T-shirt, he is seen wearing a red hat with “Make America Great Again (MAGA)” written on it. For the unversed, MAGA is a political slogan made famous by Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Identified as 42-year-old Rasheem Edwards, the man also flashes cash and shouts, reportedly as the cops tell him to get down from the vehicle parked outside Trump Tower. According to the outlet, the car, covered with Trump stickers and flags, belongs to Edwards' friend.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Counting is underway for the 2024 US Presidential Election, which saw a fierce battle between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris. Trump reportedly won 18 states, including Texas, Kentucky, Florida, Indiana, and more. As for Kamala Harris, she has won six seats in addition to New York, Vermont, and New Jersey. The counting of ballots is underway in the remaining counties.

There are 538 electoral votes or electors. To win, a candidate needs to secure 270. In the 2020 election, Joe Biden won with 306 electoral votes, while Doland Trump secured 232 electoral votes.