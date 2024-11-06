‘I finally earned the right’: Indian-origin woman living in US for 20 years votes for the first time

An Indian-origin woman’s post about voting for the first time after living in the US for nearly two decades has gone viral. Her emotional note was well-accepted by the LinkedIn users who either “congratulated” her on becoming a naturalized US citizen or “thanked” her for doing her civic duty. An Indian-origin woman who voted for the first time shared this image. (LinkedIn/Dini M)

“First timer alert!! After 20 years in the US, I finally earned the right to cast my vote!!” Dini M wrote as she posted a picture of her holding a ballot return envelope.

"Don’t talk about elections"

In her note, Dini shared what her professor once said when she asked him, “Who are you voting for?” She added that American etiquette on elections is different from what she learned in India.

“He was kind enough to give me a lesson on general American etiquette: ‘Don’t ever talk about politics, religion or money unless you are close to the person’, (In my defense, these topics weren’t sensitive when I was growing up in India). I haven’t talked about these topics publicly since. And this post isn’t about my political views,” she wrote.

Take a look at the entire post here:

What did social media say?

Lundi CEO Jonathan Romley posted, “Highlighting the importance of voting, especially for those who can’t, is a powerful reminder. I believe that participating in elections is not just a right but a responsibility that strengthens our communities and voices.” Founder Havilah Vangroll, posted, “Voting is your voice. Love that you are getting to participate. It is a privilege too many disregard.”

A third expressed, “Dini, thank you for voting and doing your civic duty as a citizen!” A fourth wrote, “Congratulations Dini! Love this!”

2024 US Presidential Election

Early trends suggest that Donald Trump has won nine states - Florida, Indiana, West Virginia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Mississippi.

His rival Kamala Harris has bagged Vermont, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.