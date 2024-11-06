‘Who did Jill Biden vote for?’: First lady’s ‘MAGA red’ election day outfit sends social media into frenzy
A picture of First Lady Jill Biden, wife of current US President Joe Biden, from Election Day is going viral. In the photo, she is seen wearing a red pantsuit while on her way to cast her vote. The hue, usually associated with the Republican Party, sent social media into a frenzy, with many jokingly expressing that she changed sides and decided to vote for Donald Trump.
“MAGA red”
MAGA (Make America Great Again) is a political slogan first popularised by Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. His supporters often wear red-coloured hats with “MAGA” written on them, making it one of the most well-known political clothing of modern times.
Jill Biden’s viral picture:
In the now-viral picture, Jill Biden is seen walking while portraying a huge smile. She is wearing a red pantsuit teamed with a white blouse and black shoes. The first lady is also seen holding her glasses in her hands.
Social media chatter:
Many shared the picture on social media, especially X. Just like this individual who posted, “Wow! @DrBiden Jill Biden is wearing MAGA red to go vote today. Symbolic.” Conservative influencer Ian Miles Cheong added, “Jill Biden is wearing the GOP's shade of red to cast her vote. Joe Biden is skipping the Kamala Harris watch party. Do the maths.”
A third expressed doubt and added, “Did Jill Biden just vote for Donald Trump? Wearing red while voting and knowing she will be photographed.” Expressing a similar sentiment, a fourth wrote, “Who do you think Jill Biden just voted for?”
US Presidential Election:
President Joe Biden, the original contender from the Democrats, ended his re-election bid in July. He was replaced by Kamala Harris, who contested against former US president Donald Trump, representing the Republican side. America is eagerly waiting for the results of the election, which took place on November 5.