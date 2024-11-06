‘I voted for Kamala Harris’: Michigan girl dad breaks down on camera as he explains why

US Election 2024: As millions of Americans wait for the result of the 2024 presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, several videos of their supporters speaking in favour of their candidates have gone viral. Among those is a clip that captures an emotional dad explaining why he voted for Harris in the elections. The video is part of an interview by CNN conducted with voters outside the polls in Grand Rapids, Michigan. US Election 2024: The image shows an emotional dad of three daughters who voted for Kamala Harris. (File Photo, Screengrab (CNN))

The interviewer stopped Jason Faasse, a dad of four, to ask whom he voted for. He instantly replied, “ I voted for Kamala Harris.” When asked why, he said, “I have three daughters - four children overall. And women's rights are pretty important to them, and my daughters.” As he explained himself, he got emotional and choked up.

The dad of three daughters further added, “Sorry, I am getting a little emotional about that. I didn't think I was gonna do that.”

“But just their bodies, their choice, that type of mentality," he explained, adding, "I want them to grow up in a world that's welcoming to everybody. So yeah, that's why I cast my vote today."

The video quickly went viral and was posted by many across several social media platforms, including the official hub for Kamala Harris's presidential campaign, @KamalaHQ.

What did social media say?

“The girl-dad voter is a real thing. They are going to shift this election,” posted an X user. Another added, “What a terrific dad.”

A third expressed, “Powerful reminder of the future we want for our daughters.” A fourth wrote, “That’s a real man right there.”

Abortion became an important issue in this presidential election after the US Supreme Court struck down national protection for abortion rights in 2022. The overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 led to total abortion bans in several states, and the fight for reproductive rights has become a major concern for many Americans.

As per a government site, the Michigan Constitution guarantees that all people have "a fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which entails the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to . . . abortion care [and] miscarriage management.”