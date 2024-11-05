Indian-origin Amazon techie’s powerful note after voting in US election: ‘Voice matters’

As US votes to elect its next president, an Amazon techie has shared a strong message about exercising his right to vote as an American citizen who was born in India. Srini Iragavarapu, who is the director of generative AI applications at Amazon, shared a photo of himself with his son at a ballot box. Srini Iragavarapu, who is the director of generative AI applications at Amazon, shared a photo of himself with his son at a ballot box.(LinkedIn/isvas)

"Just fulfilled my civic duty by voting: If you're eligible to vote but haven't yet done so, please exercise this right. Your location's political leaning or your feelings about the candidates shouldn't deter you," he wrote in his lengthy post on LinkedIn, adding that as a citizen one must vote even if you're not enthusiastic about the candidates

“Voice matters,” he said.

Take a look at the post here:

Iragavarapu said that he was born in India but "chose" America to be his home and voting in the election is his way of appreciating the right granted to him. "As someone who was born in India and chose America as my home, I deeply appreciate that this right was granted to me. Across the globe, countless citizens still struggle and fight for this basic democratic freedom that we sometimes take for granted," he wrote.

The Amazon techie also spoke about the impact of every single vote in the election. He emphasised that in just two more election cycles his son would be eligible to vote and he wanted to set a good example for him.

"When I cast my ballot today, I wasn't just thinking about immediate changes. I was looking ahead to the future – in just two election cycles, my son will have his own voice in our democracy. We have a responsibility to ensure that the world we pass on to the next generation is better than the one we inherited. Our votes today shape their tomorrow," he said.

The post was widely appreciated by users on LinkedIn who applauded the techie's views on boosting America's democracy.