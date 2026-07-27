Japan's 'King Kazu', at age of 59, scores his first goal for four years in Fukushima United's 7-0 win

The 59-year-old former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura scored his first competitive goal in almost four years when his Fukushima United side strolled to a 7-0 win at the weekend. The goal at last comes for Kazuyoshi Miura (right). (AFP)

In his 41st professional season, the grey-haired veteran nicknamed "King Kazu" netted Japan third division side Fukushima's fifth in an Emperor's Cup qualifier against Iwaki Furukawa FC, his first goal since November 2022.

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Miura latched on to a 52nd-minute cross by Takatora Einaga inside the box to slot home, rolling back the years to beat two defenders to the ball.

"It was a bit of a scramble, but what matters is that we were in the right spots, so I think we positioned ourselves well," Miura said.

"I wanted to live up to the expectations of everyone, including the coach who gave me the opportunity to play until that point.

"Above all, I was so happy that, even when we were already way ahead, the players, staff, and fans were all able to celebrate that one goal together with such joy."

A seasoned campaigner Miura made his professional debut in 1986 for Brazilian team Santos and has also played for teams in Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal.

He helped put football in Japan on the map when the professional J-League was launched in 1993.

He made his Japan debut in 1990 but was famously left out of the squad for their first World Cup finals appearance in 1998, despite scoring 55 goals in 89 games for the national side.

Miura signed for Fukushima United on loan in January and said he wanted to repay his new team's faith in him with goals and assists.

He spent last season with fourth-tier Atletico Suzuka, making eight goalless appearances as they were relegated to Japan's regional leagues.