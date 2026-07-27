Yan Diomande set for Real Madrid switch as €120m deal nears completion following dramatic transfer battle

Real Madrid are set to complete the blockbuster signing of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, with the Spanish giants appearing to have won one of the summer transfer window's biggest races. Yan Diomande might soon be seen in Santiago Bernabeu. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark “Here we go” to the move, reporting that Madrid have closed an agreement with Leipzig for a fee exceeding €100 million. Diomande is expected to travel to the Spanish capital this week to undergo his medical before signing a contract running until June 2031.

The development effectively brings an end to a rapidly developing transfer battle that had also involved Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and other European heavyweights. Madrid emerged as the clear favourites over the weekend after accelerating negotiations and receiving the green light from Diomande over personal terms.

PSG's decision to formally withdraw from the race then cleared Madrid's biggest remaining obstacle. The French champions confirmed on Sunday that they had withdrawn their interest and offers after deciding the transfer fee and salary demands did not fit their financial strategy.

Real Madrid close in after initial bid rejected Madrid had initially tested Leipzig's resolve with an offer in the region of €100 million, but the Bundesliga club rejected the proposal as they held out for a substantially bigger package. The Spanish club continued negotiations after Diomande indicated his willingness to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

There remains a minor discrepancy over the precise financial structure of the agreement. David Ornstein reported that Madrid's improved proposal is worth €120 million, comprising €100 million guaranteed and a further €20 million in potential add-ons, with Leipzig having sought a figure closer to €130 million. His information suggested the clubs were expected to reach an agreement even if the latest offer had not formally been accepted at that stage.

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg has also maintained that some final details between the clubs remain unresolved. However, even that reporting places Madrid firmly in pole position to complete the transfer, particularly after PSG pulled out and Diomande chose the Spanish club as his preferred destination.

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The overall picture, therefore, points strongly towards Diomande becoming a Real Madrid player, with the remaining steps centred around the final paperwork, medical and formal announcement. The 19-year-old has become one of European football's most coveted young attackers after a sensational debut Bundesliga campaign with Leipzig. Diomande scored 12 goals and provided eight assists across 33 league appearances in 2025-26, helping Leipzig qualify for the Champions League. He was subsequently named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season.

His explosive pace, dribbling ability and capacity to operate from either flank have made him one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe. His reputation grew further with Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup before Madrid made their decisive move. Unless there is a dramatic late breakdown, Diomande is now heading for the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid preparing to add another hugely expensive young attacking talent to their squad.