Woman wants to break off engagement over fiancé skipped voting in US election: ‘I’m terrified’

America is anxiously waiting to know who will become the next President of the US, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris or Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The voting to choose America’s 47th President concluded on November 5, and everyone is waiting for results to start coming in. Expectedly, social media is filled with posts regarding the event, and one among them has taken people by surprise. In a Reddit post, a 26-year-old woman claimed she wanted to break off her engagement with her fiance over him skipping voting. A woman’s post on her fiance’s refusal to vote for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris has gone viral (representative image). (Unsplash/Andy Holmes)

What did the woman say?

“My (26f) fiance (26m) isn’t planning on voting for the US Presidential elections. I am having a moral crisis. Is ending our engagement over this dramatic?” she asked on Reddit. In the following few lines, she explained the situation.

She explained that they live in Florida, and her would-be-husband refused voting, citing that he didn’t like any of the candidates. “And our political views are pretty similar. So I don’t understand why he is so nonchalant about skipping this vote,” she added.

How did social media react?

The post left Reddit divided. While some supported the woman’s decision, others expressed that voting is a personal choice and shouldn’t affect their relationship.

“You don't control his actions, behaviours, or choices - only your own. If it is this important to you to be with someone who votes and he does not want to vote, then you should break up with him. (If he did vote, and voted in the opposite way to you, would that be OK, since at least he voted?) You are allowed to end a relationship for any reason you want,” posted a Reddit user.

“For me it would be a deal breaker,” expressed another. A third asked, “But if he votes, and doesn’t vote for your preferred candidate, would you be equally upset and still not marry him?”

A fourth wrote, “This is an awful idea. If you don’t share core values then break up. You can explain why it’s important to you but you can’t change him.”

In this presidential race, Kamala Harris advocated for unity and hope, adding that the country will have a “fresh start” under her leadership. Donald Trump on the other hand, promised economic recovery and warned against a Democratic-led future.