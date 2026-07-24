PM Modi promises new law to tackle paper leaks amid CJP protest; cabinet meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday promised a new law to tackle examination question paper leaks and fast-track courts to deal with those accused of the crime as the government pushed to break an impasse with student protesters demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In the message, the PM said that following his direction to set up fast-track courts, he was given the draft bill to be discussed in the cabinet on Friday. (HT Photo/ Ajay Aggarwal)

Representatives of the government and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is heading the Jantar Mantar stir and called for nationwide protests, are likely to meet around noon on Friday, said people familiar with the developments. Follow live updates on the CJP protest here.

The meeting — which is likely to take place at Constitution Club and feature Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka, according to the people cited above — will be the first between the two sides since July 20.

Modi said the cabinet will take up the issue of paper leaks on Friday and discuss a draft bill to check irregularities in examinations. “More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s cabinet!” he said in a video on X.

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In the message, the PM said that following his direction of setting up fast-track courts, he was given the draft bill to be discussed in the cabinet on Friday. He expressed hope that the bill will be passed in the upcoming week of the ongoing monsoon session, which has been washed out so far.

“This is not an ordinary issue. It is a painful moment for millions of students and their parents. In the last two and a half months, many steps have been taken… the accused are in jail,” he said.

“Our biggest responsibility was that students don’t lose a year. Organising exams was important, and the government ensured that exams were conducted….and there are reports of students celebrating their success,” he added.

The CJP posted a satirical meme on X, quoting the PM’s post. “Modi ji, Remove Dharmendra Pradhan tomorrow. That’s the strictest action you can take,” Ranka said on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi. “Mr. Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Don’t insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video,” he said on X.

Minutes earlier, the government moved out higher education secretary Vineet Joshi to the panchayati raj ministry and replaced him with Naresh Pal Gangwar as part of a larger bureaucratic reshuffle. TK Anil Kumar was appointed secretary of the department of school education and literacy.

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The CJP dismissed the move. “The demand remains constant: resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” the party said.

Earlier in the day, Modi promised fast-track courts to deal with paper leaks.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students,” he posted on X.

“Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” he added.

Thousands of young people continued to pour into Jantar Mantar, shouting slogans and holding placards, braving traffic restrictions, 17 metro station closures, and police officers detaining people from intersections from autos. Delhi Police said at least 200 people were detained for carrying posters and pepper spray.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the government made four attempts to hold dialogue with the CJP.

But the protesters hit back, pointing out that neither Nadda –– who had met two CJP representatives on July 20 –– nor Singh had spoken about their core demand: Pradhan’s sacking.