Jackie the bald eagle update: Latest on Ojai Raptor center's bird's health as chilling fight video emerges - watch

Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) shared a photograph showing Shadow perched in a tree alongside a nearby subadult eagle on Wednesday. Volunteers believe the younger eagle could be the same female that briefly clashed with Jackie before her rescue.

While Jackie, the beloved Big Bear bald eagle, continues receiving intensive treatment on Thursday, her longtime mate Shadow has been spotted spending time with another female eagle near their Twin Pines territory.

"It looked like Shadow had a lot to say about the subadult being on his perch tree," FOBBV wrote in its Wednesday evening update.

Shadow keeps intruders away; fight video surfaces Despite the unexpected sighting, the nonprofit emphasized that Shadow has remained focused on caring for and protecting Sandy and Luna while Jackie is away recovering.

According to FOBBV, he has continued defending the nest from several wandering subadult bald eagles—birds under five years old—that have recently entered the area.

The organization also noted that Luna recently appeared to help protect the territory by chasing away one of the intruding eagles.