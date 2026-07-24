Jackie the bald eagle update: Latest on Ojai Raptor center's bird's health as chilling fight video emerges - watch
As Jackie remains in intensive care, a photo was shared showing her mate Shadow perched beside a nearby subadult eagle on Wednesday.
While Jackie, the beloved Big Bear bald eagle, continues receiving intensive treatment on Thursday, her longtime mate Shadow has been spotted spending time with another female eagle near their Twin Pines territory.
Shadow spotted with another female eagle
Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) shared a photograph showing Shadow perched in a tree alongside a nearby subadult eagle on Wednesday. Volunteers believe the younger eagle could be the same female that briefly clashed with Jackie before her rescue.
"It looked like Shadow had a lot to say about the subadult being on his perch tree," FOBBV wrote in its Wednesday evening update.
Shadow keeps intruders away; fight video surfaces
Despite the unexpected sighting, the nonprofit emphasized that Shadow has remained focused on caring for and protecting Sandy and Luna while Jackie is away recovering.
According to FOBBV, he has continued defending the nest from several wandering subadult bald eagles—birds under five years old—that have recently entered the area.
The organization also noted that Luna recently appeared to help protect the territory by chasing away one of the intruding eagles.
Meanwhile, Sandy and Luna have become increasingly adventurous, venturing farther into their habitat and remaining away from the nest cameras for longer stretches. Even so, both young eagles continue returning to the nest each day.
Will Shadow wait for Jackie?
Many longtime viewers of the famous eagle pair have expressed concern that Shadow could abandon the nest while Jackie remains hospitalized. However, FOBBV said it consulted an eagle expert, who believes that is unlikely given the exceptionally strong bond between the pair.
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According to an ABC 7 report, the expert explained that Shadow is not expected to seek another mate until breeding hormones become active, which typically occurs around late December or early January.
Vets monitor Jackie closely
Jackie remains under critical care at the Ojai Raptor Center, where wildlife specialists continue describing her condition as "very serious." Veterinarians believe she was already suffering from an illness before witnesses observed her being attacked by two younger bald eagles last week.
Providing another medical update, the center said, “Wildlife medicine takes time, and some answers simply cannot be rushed. As we learn more about this patient's condition, we will continue to share meaningful updates with you.”
Although Jackie is alert and continues eating on her own, veterinarians reported that she is battling severe anemia along with kidney inflammation. Additional laboratory tests are still pending as doctors work to identify the underlying cause of her illness.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More