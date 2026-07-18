Argentina can join the elite company of Italy and Brazil; Lionel Messi can win another World Cup-based Ballon d’Or

Defending champions Argentina and Spain are ready to take on each other for the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday night. A team winning the prestigious trophy back-to-back has happened only twice before, and Lionel Messi’s Argentina can’t be the third if they can overcome Lamine Yamal’s Spain. Will Lionel Messi inspire Argentina to another trophy? (Getty Images via AFP)

Italy and Brazil are the only teams to date to have won back-to-back World Cups. The Italians did it in 1934 and 1938, while Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962. There is an interesting piece of trivia that will discourage Argentina fans a lot. In 1986, they reached the final and beat West Germany to claim the trophy. In 1990, they again reached the final; however, this time they were beaten 1-0 by the same team. A win in the first final and a loss in the second final is something Argentina have experienced before, and history has a weird way of repeating itself.

Brazil experienced the same; in 1994, they won, and in 1998, they lost. France is also among the teams that won the first final but lost the second in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

Teams have also lost back-to-back finals. The Netherlands (1974 and 1978) and West Germany (1982 and 1986) have done it in the past. However, West Germany won in 1990. West Germany and Brazil (1994, 1998 and 2002) are the only teams to have reached the final three times in a row.