Trump brutally mocks ‘dumbest’ AOC, dares her on Impeachment: ‘She better start worrying about…’

President Donald Trump took an aim at his congressional opponents and challenged them to start the impeachment process against him a third time. Trump attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) intelligence levels and challenged her to carry out her impeachment threat. He made the post while travelling on Air Force One for the NATO meeting in the Netherlands.

“So go ahead and try impeaching me again, MAKE MY DAY!,” Trump wrote in a harsh social media statement on Tuesday morning, targeting Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the far-left “Squad,” who demanded that the 47th US President be impeached over US airstrikes on Iran's three nuclear sites last weekend.

Trump attacked Democrats for not being used to “WINNING,” calling the Queens representative “one of the 'dumbest' people in Congress.” He went on nickname AOC “The Mouse”, saying that she “can't stand the concept of our Country being successful again.”

In addition, he poked fun at other left-leaning Democrats, saying that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) was “seriously a Low IQ individual” and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) “does nothing but complain about our country, yet the failed country she comes from doesn't have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the world, if it's even rated at all.”

Trump tears into Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

“We’re just now coming back from that Radical Left experiment with Sleepy Joe, Kamala, and ‘THE AUTOPEN,’ in charge. What a disaster it was!” Trump stated in a fit of rage, adding that the former US VP should be “forced” to undergo the same cognitive test he took as part of his physical examination at Walter Reed Medical Center, which he claimed the attending physician “ACED.”

In addition, he slammed reports that AOC could run against Sen. Chuck Schumer in the Democratic primary.

“She better start worrying about her own Primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice!”

On Tuesday morning, Trump expressed frustration after the Iran and Israel violated ceasefire deal that he bragged about. He yelled at both the nations, telling reporters, “They don't know what the f–k they're doing.”