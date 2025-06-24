Donald Trump fumes as Iran and Israel violate ceasefire amid rising conflict: ‘I’m going to see if…’

US President Donald Trump blasted both Israel and Iran for violating the cease-fire hours before it was scheduled to begin, asserting that they both “don’t know what the f–k they’re doing.” US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Trump stated, “I think they both violated it,” as he departed Joint Base Andrews for a NATO Summit in The Netherlands.

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f–k they’re doing, do you understand?” he said.

Trump made it apparent that he was “not happy with Israel” and that he needed to “get Israel to calm down now,” implying that the ceasefire was being terminated due to “one rocket” that fell after it had started.

He went on to mention that he still feels Iran is committed to peace: “I do. They violated, but Israel violated it too.”

Trump claimed, “Israel came out and dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I've never seen before as soon as we made the deal.”

“So I’m not happy with them. I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel’s going out there this morning, because of one rocket that didn’t land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake, that didn’t land. I’m not happy about that.”

“I’m going to see if I can stop it, OK?” he added.

Trump urged Israel to stop bombing on Iran

Earlier, Trump took to Truth Social to make a ceasefire plea to Israel. “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”

The post came hours after he announced on his social media platform: “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. DO NOT VIOLATE IT, PLEASE!”

Did Trump speak to Netanyahu?

Trump contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urged him not to launch an assault on Iran, according to an Israeli official cited by an Axios reporter in an X post.

Netanyahu reportedly told Trump that Iran had disrespected the truce and that he could not postpone the assault because it was necessary.

The report stated that the attack would be drastically reduced in scope and would only hit one target rather than several.

Turkiye requests Iran and Israel to follow US-announced ceasefire

Following Trump's announcement of a bilateral truce, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has urged Iran and Israel to completely halt hostilities.

“We welcome the news that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire,” the Turkish ministry wrote, demanding both nations to “fully comply” and urging for “dialogue and diplomatic channels to remain open.”