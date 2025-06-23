Los Angeles Police apologises for ‘offensive and embarrassing’ post about US bombings on Iran; Full statement here

Los Angeles Police rushed to remove an odd social media post regarding the Iranian conflict after it was widely condemned as “offensive” and “embarrassing.” The tweet has since been deleted, but the LA County Sheriff's Department posted condolences for the “tragic” US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday. A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against war with Iran outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The US carried out airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, directly entering Israel's war with Tehran despite President Donald Trump's longtime promises to avoid new foreign conflicts. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran. While this tragic event happened overseas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is closely monitoring the situation alongside our local, state and federal partners,” the post on X read.

Social media users slam ‘out of touch’ post

The bizarre post was heavily criticized as “out of touch”.

“We sincerely hope your account was hacked,” Stop Antisemitism reacted to the post while notifying LA police. “There were no victims in last night's successful targeting of Iran's nuclear sites.”

Another person on X wrote, “How is this even real??” while a third user blasted the post as “pathetic.”

The tweet comes following protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that started earlier this month in Los Angeles.

As thousands hit the streets to oppose the Trump administration's clampdown on illegal immigration across the US, largely peaceful demonstrations quickly descended into violence.

Many people asked why police officers in Los Angeles were making comments about global policy and national defense matters.

LA County Sheriffs takes down the post, issues apology

The police agency swiftly apologised and removed the message from X.

“This post was unacceptable, made in error, and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the Department,” LA County Sheriffs said in a post.

According to the department, they have started an internal investigation to find out how it was posted.

UN calls for emergency session as US launches strikes on Iran

President Donald Trump stunned the world on Saturday night by confirming that three Iranian nuclear sites—Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan—were destroyed.

On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres started the Security Council's emergency session.

The facilities were bombed, which Guterres called a “perilous turn in a region that is already reeling from the outset of the crisis.”