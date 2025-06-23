White House calls Iranian regime ‘incredibly violent’, says Trump ‘still interested’ in diplomacy

US President Donald Trump is open to renewed diplomatic engagement with Iran over its nuclear programme, but believes the Iranian people should consider removing their government if it refuses to pursue a peaceful resolution, the White House said on Monday. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says Trump open to diplomacy but warns against Tehran’s defiance.(REUTERS)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaking to Fox News, said the president remains interested in diplomacy but cautioned that continued defiance by Tehran could justify internal action by its citizens.

Follow Iran-Israel live updates here

“If the Iranian regime refuses to come to a peaceful diplomatic solution, which the president is still interested and engaging in, by the way, why shouldn't the Iranian people take away the power of this incredibly violent regime that has been suppressing them for decades?” Leavitt said.

The comments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and Western powers over Tehran’s nuclear activity. Iran has been expanding its uranium enrichment, raising concerns over potential weapons development.

Read: ‘Step down, you’ll get a fair trial’: Exiled Iranian Crown Prince to Khamenei amid tensions with Israel

President Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal during his previous term and reinstated sanctions on Tehran. His administration continues to take a firm stance on Iran’s nuclear programme and regional actions.

US bombers hit Iran’s nuclear sites, joining Israel’s campaign

US bombers struck Iran's heavily guarded and secretive nuclear enrichment sites over the weekend, joining Israel's ongoing military campaign to cripple Tehran’s nuclear programme.

While US officials have repeatedly maintained that regime change is not Washington’s objective, President Donald Trump appeared to contradict that position on Sunday, posting on social media: “Why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???”

Read more: Israel targets Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, Tehran responds with wave of missiles

The White House claimed the high-risk bombing operation was a success, with Trump saying “Monumental Damage was done” to the nuclear sites. However, there is no independent verification of the extent of damage or any major setback to Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Iran has long been accused by the US, Israel, and Western powers of secretly pursuing nuclear weapons under the guise of a civilian energy programme, an allegation Iran has consistently denied.

With agencies inputs