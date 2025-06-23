Israel targets Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, Tehran responds with wave of missiles

Iran and Israel exchanged heavy fire on Monday, a day after the United States launched airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities. The latest round of attacks, including an Israeli strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, has further intensified the conflict, now in its 11th day, raising fears of a broader regional war. Israeli rescue forces operate at a building that was hit by missiles fired from Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, June 22, 2025.(Bloomberg File)

Iran’s armed forces warned of “serious, unpredictable consequences” for the United States following its strikes on nuclear sites at Isfahan, Natanz, and the underground Fordow facility. A top military spokesman said the US action had expanded Iran’s list of legitimate targets.

Sirens blared in cities across both countries early Monday. Israel claimed it had struck missile facilities and six Iranian airbases, including a strike on the Fordow nuclear site, destroying aircraft and helicopters.

Iran fired multiple projectiles at Israeli cities, with reports of blasts in northern Tehran and sirens sounding across Israel for over 30 minutes.

Iran’s health ministry reported that Israeli strikes had killed more than 400 people since June 13. Iranian attacks on Israel have killed 24 people, according to Israeli figures. A Red Crescent building in Tehran was reportedly hit in the latest exchange.

China urged the international community to act to prevent “spillover of war,” warning of risks to global trade and energy security. Oil prices surged over 4 percent on Monday amid fears of disruption near the Strait of Hormuz.

UN, European powers urge Iran to step back as fears of wider war grow

The leaders of the UK, France, and Germany called on Iran to avoid further escalation. At an emergency UN Security Council meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned against a cycle of “retaliation after retaliation.”

US President Donald Trump claimed the strikes had caused “monumental damage” to Iran’s nuclear programme, calling the term “obliteration” accurate. The Pentagon confirmed seven B-2 bombers dropped 14 GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs.

Iran called the attacks a “betrayal of diplomacy,” with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei saying the strikes came while Tehran was engaged in talks. “Future generations will not forget this,” he said.

Trump suggested Iran may need a regime change and said Iran “must now agree to end this war.” Israeli PM Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support, saying the strikes had brought Israel closer to its goals.

