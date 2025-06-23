US Embassy in Qatar sends urgent email to American citizens, issues ‘shelter in place’ warning amid Iran-Israel tension

The US Embassy in Qatar has advised American nationals in Qatar to remain indoors until further notice. The alert was sent via an email to American citizens. US Embassy in Qatar advises American citizens to ‘shelter in place’ until further notice

The embassy statement further stated that the advice was made “out of an abundance of caution” and provided no more details.

The warning comes at a time when US alerted its citizens in major cities like New York of “heightened threat.”

Does Trump want regime change in Iran?

US President Donald Trump publicly discussed the possibility of changing the Iranian government on Sunday, even though top officials in his administration had previously stated that overthrowing the Islamic Republic was not an American agenda.

"It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

The post followed statements by US Vice President JD Vance on NBC's Meet the Press that “We're not at war with Iran”. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave clarification over the US strikes, asserting that they were “not a regime change move.”

Tehran, meanwhile, warned to retaliate to American airstrikes on its three nuclear facilities. It also persisted in attacking Israel, but the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed the single ballistic missile it launched during its one attack on Sunday and Monday.

24 killed in Israel, thousands injured

Meanwhile, health officials and hospitals stated that 24 people have been killed and thousands were injured in Israel as a result of Iran's missile attacks, Times of Israel reported.

Moreover, Israel's air defenses have failed to intercept some of the missiles, which have caused significant damage to hospitals, universities, and residential complexes.