New York, other US cities on high alert: Map reveals nearest nuclear fallout shelter, bomb bunker locations

As US, Israeli, Iranian, and Russian officials continue to warn about the beginning of “all-out war,” the dread of a nuclear catastrophe has escalated to a degree not seen in decades. A a new map has identified the places in the US that are still designated as fallout shelters, revealing where Americans can seek refuge in the event of a nuclear strike.(AFP via Getty Images)

The crucial development comes as President Donald Trump declared the US has “obliterated” three nuclear installations in Iran after carrying out a “successful” military operation.

The world is now speculating if Trump will send US forces to attack Iran, which has refused to stop developing nuclear weapons, as this may spark a third World War.

Meanwhile, Israel claimed that the airstrikes were planned in “full coordination” with the US. Following the strikes, Iranian authorities acknowledged that the facilities were hit, but they denied that it had taken a significant hit. The attacks represent a major uptick in the continuing conflict between Israel and Iran.

US major cities on high alert

According to a Fox News report, US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear installations on Saturday night have put authorities in New York and Washington on high alert.

In a post on X, NYPD stated, “We're tracking the situation unfolding in Iran.” “Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC.”

Where are the closest fallout shelters? That is the only question that may matter to ordinary Americans in case of a nuclear strike on the US.

What is nuclear fallout shelter?

A nuclear fallout shelter is made to protect people from fallout, which is the term for radioactive substances that are released following a nuclear explosion.

While they aren't designed to survive the first blast, intense heat, and tremors of a nuclear explosion, they can provide as a safe haven for survivors to witness the fallout.

Doomsday preppers have been able to locate thousands of bunkers using resources like Google Maps and Cold War records.

You can check out maps provided by TruePrepper here

A look at nearby nuclear fallout shelter if major US cities are bombed

According to statistics, there are still hundreds or maybe thousands of subterranean bunkers designated as emergency fallout shelters in states including New York, Maryland, Michigan, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Now, a new map has identified the places in the US that are still designated as fallout shelters, revealing where Americans can seek refuge in the event of a nuclear strike.

The great majority of these radiation shelters are dispersed around the biggest cities in America, according to the recently released fallout shelter map.

There are dozens of underground shelters in places like Boston, Baltimore, Dallas, Detroit, Memphis, Milwaukee, New York, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, and Washington, DC.

Sean Gold, a member of the Air Force and creator of the survival guide website TruePrepper, is among the specialists attempting to identify every fallout shelter that remains operational for Americans to utilize in the case of a nuclear strike.

He pointed out that it would be more difficult for individuals in 2025 to live without bringing their own food and water because thee bunkers now don't have medical supplies and canned food that were placed there decades ago.