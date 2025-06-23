Netanyahu offers special prayers for Trump at Western Wall in Jerusalem after US ‘monumental’ airstrikes on Iran: Watch

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked God for saving Israel from a nuclear-armed Iran during prayers on Sunday at Jerusalem's Western Wall, the holiest place in Judaism. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanked God for Israel's safety, connecting recent events to biblical themes during prayers at the Western Wall.

Netanyahu paid a visit to the location just before the June 12 unexpected strike on Iran. He affixed a customary letter on the wall which featured a passage from the Bible that referenced the mission's name, “Rising Lion.”

After 10 days, the Israeli PM returned with another message – “The Lion Has Risen” – following an American strike on Iran's last nuclear installations and a victorious military operation against Israel's most deadly adversary.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara went to the Western Wall in Jerusalem on June 22. The couple recited a special prayer for the wellbeing of IDF soldiers, the security forces, and the hostages in Gaza.

According to his office statement, the Israeli PM offered a special prayer for Trump's health. Trump has supported Israel in its aggressive operations in Iran and has been crucial in helping to safeguard Israel's cities.

He then placed a note on which said: “People have risen up as a lion – Am Yisrael chai! [The Nation of Israel lives!]”.

Meanwhile, the American flag's colors were used to illuminate the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

Trump calls US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities a ‘monumental damage’

Trump announced that the US airstrikes on three significant Iranian nuclear sites caused “monumental” damage and were “hard and accurate.”

“The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be ‘monumental,'” the US President wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military. Thank you!”

Trump stated in another post on Truth Social that a change in regime should be implemented “if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN.”

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” the President wrote.