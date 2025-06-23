Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Did Donald Trump tell Vladimir Putin about Iran strikes in advance? Kremlin reveals

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2025 04:26 PM IST

Russia signed a strategic partnership treaty with Iran in January, although it did not include a mutual defense clause.

The Kremlin on Monday said Russia condemns and deeply regrets the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the US move has increased the number of participants in the Iran-Israel conflict and ushered in a new spiral of escalation.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) and Russian defence minister Andrei Belousov.(AFP file photo)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) and Russian defence minister Andrei Belousov.(AFP file photo)

The official claimed US President Donald Trump didn't tell his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, about his attack plans in advance. However, he said they had discussed the possibility of the US military's involvement "more generally".

He said Russia has offered its services to Iran as a mediator, and that what happens next will depend on what Tehran needs. 

Russia signed a strategic partnership treaty with Iran in January, although it did not include a mutual defense clause. 

Days before the strikes, Moscow had warned that US military intervention could destabilise the entire region and plunge it into the "abyss".

Israel-Iran conflict 

Israel attacked Iran amid the latter's diplomatic talks with the US, to obliterate the country's nuclear programme. Israel claims Iran was dangerously close to developing weapon-grade uranium. 

Both Israel and the United States have warned that they would not allow Tehran to have nuclear weapons.

On Sunday, the US inserted itself into the war by destroying Iran's three nuclear bombs using B-2 stealth bombers and 30000-pound bunker-busters. It used a decoy missing that flew west to maintain the element of surprise. 

None of its 125 aircraft and naval assets involved in the strikes were attacked by Iranian defenders.

The US described its Sunday attack on the Fordo and Natanz enrichment facilities, as well as the Isfahan nuclear sit, as a one-off to take out Iran's nuclear program, but President Donald Trump has warned of additional strikes if Tehran retaliates.

The Pentagon has said Trump is interested in peace, and Iran should choose that option.

With inputs from AFP, AP, Reuters

Follow Us On