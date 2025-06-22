‘Voted for Trump but got Netanyahu as boss:’ What Priyanka Chaturvedi said after US attacks Iran

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday took a clever jibe at the growing coordination between the United States and Israel over the recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a jibe at the US after Trump announced the strikes against Iran. (India in the UK-X)

"America voted for President Trump but got Netanyahu as their boss," the UBT leader said. Follow LIVE updates on Iran Israel here

The strikes in the early hours targeted Iran's nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. Fordow is Iran's main enrichment location for uranium enrichment to 60 per cent.

Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava told ANI that the strikes marked a "major escalation" in the conflict and delivered a "devastating blow" to Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

"The action taken by Israel and America is a major escalation. Iran had to face a devastating blow due to these actions, and the deep underground nuclear facilities of Iran were hard hit in this attack," Srivastava said.

He added, "Be it the Trump administration or any other administrations, everyone has expressed their views that they won't let Iran acquire nuclear weapons."

According to a CNN report, the US likely used six B-2 bombers to drop a dozen GBU-57 A/B "bunker buster" bombs, also known as Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOP), on the Fordow nuclear site, which is Iran's main location for uranium enrichment.

A US official also told CNN that a full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow.

In his first public remarks following the strikes, President Trump warned that further action could be taken if Tehran fails to agree to a satisfactory peace settlement.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we've witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said in his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time).

In a Truth Social post, he added, "This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be a tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."

Trump also praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating: "I want to thank Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel."

He also lauded the military minds behind the joint operation: "I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they've done and most importantly I want to congratulate great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight, and all of the United States' military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades. Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope that so."

Trump was joined by key members of his administration, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, as he delivered the remarks from the White House.