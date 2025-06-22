'Full payload of bombs dropped': What Donald Trump said after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed the American military carried out airstrikes on three key nuclear facilities in Iran—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. The attack marks a significant escalation as Washington joins Israel’s ongoing efforts to dismantle Tehran’s nuclear programme. Trump confirmed a “very successful” strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, calling it a show of American military might.(AFP)

The US decision to get directly involved in the Middle East battlefield follows more nine days of sustained Israeli attacks on Iranian targets aimed at crippling its air defences, missile systems, and uranium enrichment infrastructure.

According to US and Israeli officials, American stealth bombers equipped with 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs played a crucial role in striking deeply buried nuclear facilities. These bombs, which only the US military possesses, were considered essential for targeting heavily fortified sites, reported the Associated Press.

Israel was “in full coordination” with the United States during the attack on Iranian nuclear sites, an Israeli official told the country’s public broadcaster KAN, reported Reuters.

The US’ involvement signals a risky approach by the Trump administration as Iran has vowed to retaliate strongly if Washington joined the Israel offensive.

What Donald Trump said after US attacks on Iran

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space,” Trump said in a statement.

He added, “A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

Applauding the military, Trump declared, “Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” his post on TruthSocial read.

In a separate post the US President said, “Fordow is gone.”

Trump is scheduled to address the his countrymen at 10 PM EDT on US military strikes targeting Iranian nuclear ficilities.