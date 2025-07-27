Trump ally Laura Loomer has broken her silence following a stabbing incident in Michigan, saying that the state has been “destroyed by Islamic invaders.” Loomer made the remark in a statement shared on X, where she posted a screenshot of someone claiming the suspect was “a foreign guy.” Michigan Walmart stabbing: Trump ally says it's 'highly likely' suspect is an 'Islamic immigrant,' calls for deportation (Pixabay - representational image)

Loomer wrote, “The man who just stabbed nearly a dozen innocent people inside a Walmart in Michigan is being described by witnesses as “a foreign guy”.”

“Sadly, Michigan has been destroyed by Islamic invaders who have ruined majority European cities in Michigan that have now been ruined by women in Burkas and the stench of Shawarma,” she added. “It’s highly likely that the man who stabbed people in Michigan today is an Islamic immigrant.”

In a previous post about the Michigan stabbing, Loomer wrote, “What are the odds that the person who went on a stabbing rampage in Michigan today is a Muslim immigrant? Michigan has been invaded. Deport them all.”

However, authorities have not shared any information about the suspect yet. The individual has yet to be identified, and there is indication or confirmation from officials that the suspect is an Islamic immigrant.

What we know so far

The deadly incident took place at a Walmart in Traverse City in Michigan. Michigan State Police has confirmed that an investigation is underway and the suspect is in custody.

The incident resulted in 11 people getting injured. They are all being treated at Munson Healthcare. Munson Healthcare said on social media following the stabbing, “We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center. As a result, our Emergency Department is currently experiencing a higher-than-usual volume of patients.”

While the suspect has yet to be identified, a photo surfacing on social media appears to show a cop placing the suspect in handcuffs. The incident was declared a Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI).