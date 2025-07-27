Walmart stabbing suspect slashed shopper ‘in the eye,’ witnesses recount horrifying scene in Michigan

The Michigan stabbing suspect allegedly stabbed someone in the eye, a witness has claimed. At least 11 people were injured when the individual went on a stabbing spree at a Walmart in Traverse City in Michigan. The suspect is in custody, but the individual’s name has yet to be released. Emergency personnel stand outside a Walmart store, where a stabbing incident occurred, in Traverse City, Michigan, U.S. July 26, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a social media video. (Jerome Hartl/via REUTERS)(Jerome Hartl via REUTERS)

“The whole store started screaming and running,” employee Tasha Nash told Channel2 Now. “There was a guy with a knife — he stabbed six people. I saw someone stabbed in the eye.”

‘Never seen so many police cars’

The suspect was taken into custody after being taken down by a pair of brave shoppers.

One witness shared on X that there was a huge police presence at the scene, accompanied by other authorities. “We were getting ready to go into Walmart as this was happening. Of course, we weren't allowed to go in. I have never seen so many police cars, ambulances, fire trucks, rescue vehicles and crime scene vehicles! They sent the employees home and told all the customers to leave. Wow,” the witness wrote.

It is unclear what kind of injuries the victims have sustained. However, Munson Healthcare did confirm in a Facebook post that 11 victims were being treated there.

“Munson Healthcare is aware of the tragic incident that occurred earlier today at the Walmart in Traverse City. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this event, and we are grateful to the first responders and law enforcement for their swift action,” the statement shared on Facebook read.

“We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center. As a result, our Emergency Department is currently experiencing a higher-than-usual volume of patients,” it added.