Pam Bondi branded ‘unnecessary embarrassment’ to Trump over Epstein file fiasco

Attorney General Pam Bondi is under fire from within the Trump administration for what furious administration insiders described as her "communications failure" surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case, and one that is reportedly causing “unnecessary embarrassment” to President Donald Trump. A Department of Justice source told the Daily Mail that Bondi's handling of the matter only fueled a “truckload of misinformation.” It has only allowed claims of “cover-up” to gain traction, overshadowing Trump's presidency. Pam Bondi is under scrutiny for her communication on the Epstein case. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, Jose Luis Magana, Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Alex Brandon, file)(AP)

Trump administration furious with Pam Bondi: Report

According to a source, the backlash stemmed from what was once a cornerstone of the campaign promise that there would be full transparency on the Epstein files. An insider noted that some of Trump’s closest allies, including current FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino, had pledged to release all information related to Epstein to the public. However, with the files still sealed and speculations running wild, the mistrust is mounting among MAGA.

Moreover, Bondi's “preventable” communication breakdown deepened the mistrust, insiders claimed, warning that this could create a rift between Trump and his base.

The source also criticized Bondi for consistently overpromising and underdelivering since Trump assumed office and appointed his handpicked law enforcement team. They added that there is no existence of a massive trove of new information related to the Epstein files, as Trump and the Attorney General once suggested. The source claimed that the fallout was “completely avoidable” for the 79-year-old if Bondi had a better media strategy.

Meanwhile, the President's base is growing frustrated over what they see as a lack of transparency and believes that a nefarious “cover-up” is likely to follow, as reported by the Daily Mail.

White House shares update on Trump's confidence in Pam Bondi

Bondi now faces calls to testify before Congress amid the growing mistrust and mounting pressure from MAGA to step down if she has no plans to release the federal secrets. However, the While House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt assured the media outlet that Trump has confidence in Bondi following claims of her being an “embarrassment” to the administration.

Levitt shared, “Attorney General Pam Bondi is working tirelessly to end the weaponization that has rotted our justice system, remove violent criminals from our streets and help President Trump in making America safe again.” She insisted that “The President is appreciative of her efforts.”