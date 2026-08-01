Rohini jail extortion: ACB summons two senior officers
Two senior officers of Delhi’s central prisons have been asked to join an investigation into an alleged extortion racket inside Rohini jail, officials said on Friday
Two senior officers of Delhi’s central prisons have been asked to join an investigation into an alleged extortion racket inside Rohini jail, officials said on Friday.
The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested 11 people, including seven jail officials, for allegedly extorting undertrial prisoners and harassing their families for favours.
On July 16, the ACB arrested wardens Dinesh Dabas and Pankaj Kumar for taking a bribe from an inmate’s family. Investigators said complaints suggested the two demanded ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh from families in return for basic facilities and preferential treatment.
“We have found that the warders, along with an assistant superintendent, were reporting to two senior deputy superintendents,” a senior ACB official said. “We have asked the senior officers to join the probe.”
The accused -- including lawyers -- allegedly offered cleaner barracks, better food, cigarettes, tobacco, mobile phone access and exemption from duties in exchange for money, officials said.
Investigators are also examining whether the racket operated without senior officers’ knowledge and whether complaints from inmates’ families were ignored.
A senior prison official, requesting anonymity, said, “The inquiry is to examine the role of the arrested persons. As of now, no other jail officials are involved.”
The ACB said it is also analysing complaints to determine if the extortion was “organised” and whether more prison staff were involved.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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