Rohini jail extortion: ACB summons two senior officers

Two senior officers of Delhi’s central prisons have been asked to join an investigation into an alleged extortion racket inside Rohini jail, officials said on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested 11 people, including seven jail officials, for allegedly extorting undertrial prisoners and harassing their families for favours.

On July 16, the ACB arrested wardens Dinesh Dabas and Pankaj Kumar for taking a bribe from an inmate’s family. Investigators said complaints suggested the two demanded ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh from families in return for basic facilities and preferential treatment.

“We have found that the warders, along with an assistant superintendent, were reporting to two senior deputy superintendents,” a senior ACB official said. “We have asked the senior officers to join the probe.”

The accused -- including lawyers -- allegedly offered cleaner barracks, better food, cigarettes, tobacco, mobile phone access and exemption from duties in exchange for money, officials said.

Investigators are also examining whether the racket operated without senior officers’ knowledge and whether complaints from inmates’ families were ignored.

A senior prison official, requesting anonymity, said, “The inquiry is to examine the role of the arrested persons. As of now, no other jail officials are involved.”

The ACB said it is also analysing complaints to determine if the extortion was “organised” and whether more prison staff were involved.