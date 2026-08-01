NGT slams Centre over lack of tree-felling rules

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday questioned the “defensive approach” of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) for “failing” to come up with a model regulatory framework required for tree felling from non-forest land.

These observations were made during a hearing on the alleged illegal cutting and sale of 29 trees from a government school in Sirsa, Haryana.

The principal bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad asked the MoEFCC for “remedial action” against regular unauthorised tree-felling cases in northern states, including Haryana, where such stringent regulations do not exist.

While directing that trees be protected, Justice Shrivastava remarked, “The deputy inspector general of forests (DIGF), MoEFCC, should seriously consider coming up with general or specific guidelines for felling of trees. Haryana has no specific regulations in this regard.”

Dr Ahmed said that afforestation after illegal tree felling is not enough, as it results in immediate loss in the area’s carbon sink, and fresh plantations take another 10 to 15 years to develop a comparable sequestration capacity.

DIGF Amit Anand, who appeared before the tribunal on Friday, said a joint committee of experts had already deliberated on the subject and identified geographical areas where guidelines are required to be framed for the felling of trees on non-forest lands. “States need to come up with regulations. The MoEFCC will help them to form policies,” he said.

The case dates back to July 2024, when Chander Prakash, a resident of Sirsa’s Ahmedpur, approached the tribunal seeking compliance with environmental norms after 29 of 73 trees were allegedly felled at the school in November 2023, following an alleged agreement between the district elementary education officer and the Haryana Forest Development Corporation (HSDC).

After locals stopped the felling of 44 trees, the deputy commissioner’s office in Sirsa issued directions to panchayats and HSDC to strictly follow compliance and seek prior permission from the divisional forest officer for felling of trees on panchayat and school land, near stadiums and ponds.

In an affidavit placed before the tribunal in November 2025, the then sarpanch of Ahmedpur village claimed the trees were uprooted after the school’s administration raised concerns about certain old and weak trees, which were standing on the premises, posing a safety risk.

“It is for MoEFCC now if it wants to be a silent spectator or present guidelines for state authorities for felling of trees on the non-forest land areas. You are taking a defensive approach through your submissions,” said Justice Shrivastava.

In response, Anand said the joint committee had submitted a report to states to deliberate on regulations focusing on non-forest areas, while remaining non-committal to the tribunal’s insistence to issue the guidelines.

“Considering the nature of the issue involved, we deem it proper that this matter should be heard by a larger bench on October 16,” Justice Shrivastava said.