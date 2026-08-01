CJP protest: Kin of injured cops seek action against suspects

New Delhi: Family members of Delhi police personnel injured during the Cockroach Janta Party’s month-long protest at Jantar Mantar held a meeting on Wednesday, demanding arrests and probe into the cases where policemen were attacked with stones, sticks and other objects.

On July 20, the CJP held a Chao Sansad march that ended in clashes between protesters and police. Protesters alleged they were lathi-charged and attacked by police, while the Delhi Police said over 128 personnel were injured when the crowd turn violent during and after the march.

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that no adverse legal action would be taken against those involved in student protests, except people with criminal antecedents.

The families met at the Constitution Club and alleged that the decision will “slow down” justice for their families.

A Delhi University student, Kunjal, said her father is a sub-inspector and had served as a marine commando in the Indian Navy. “My father was at the main protest site. On July 25, he was pulled into a mob and almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar. He was unconscious at the hospital for about four hours. We only learnt about it at night when his colleagues brought him home. His uniform was covered in blood.”

Kunjal said his father had multiple stitches on his head. “What made it worse was that people on social media called him a criminal, when he was the victim.” she added.

Seema, whose husband is an ASI with Delhi Police,said he has served the force for 33 years. “He left early on July 20 for duty. Around noon, he told us that a huge crowd had gathered. I asked him to take care of himself. When I called him again at 7 pm, he was in a hospital. He said the crowd became aggressive and miscreants attacked police personnel with flowerpots, bricks, stones and shoes. His phone was damaged and he suffered injuries to his head, back and limbs. His helmet also broke because of continuous stone-pelting.”

Both the women said they want action against the protesters.

Lakshya Singh Bisht, 22, said his father is an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) with four gallantry awards “My father suffered multiple head injuries and needed several stitches after he was attacked near Jantar Mantar. He later told me that the crowd was not made up only students, but also anti-social elements who used the opportunity to create chaos.”