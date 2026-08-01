Despite above-normal rain, Delhi saw worst July air since 2022

The Capital witnessed the worst air quality for the July month this year since 2022, with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 117 or moderate despite recording higher monthly rainfall than the previous two years.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD), the Safdarjung weather station, Delhi’s base weather representative, recorded a total of 261.52mm of rainfall from July 1 to July 31.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the city recorded a monthly average AQI of 110 in July 2021. In July last year, the city recorded the cleanest air in at least 10 years, with the monthly average at 79.

To be sure, the CPCB started calculating AQI from April 2015. It classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

During the past month, the city witnessed 13 “satisfactory”, 15 “moderate”, and two “poor” air days. The city had also recorded one “good” air day on July 9, when it recorded an AQI of 48.

The last time the city had seen a “good” air day in July was in 2017. In July 2025, Delhi had recorded 29 “satisfactory” air days and two “moderate” air days.

The IMD’s long period average total rainfall for Delhi in July is 209.7mm. In July 2025, the city recorded 259.11mm of rainfall, and in July 2024, 203.7 mm. In 2023, the Capital witnessed a large surplus of rainfall in July, with 384.6mm.

The Capital is likely to see a rainy start to August, with the IMD predicting multiple spells of very light to light rainfall during the weekend, and light to moderate rain from Monday to Thursday. The temperature is likely to remain below 35°C throughout the week, as generally cloudy skies persist.