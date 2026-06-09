CPCB imposes ₹48-cr environmental compensation on polluting industries: RTI

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has imposed environmental compensation of nearly ₹48 crore on industries for various environmental violations across the country as ₹15.72 crore have been imposed on 51 industries located in the Ganga Basin in various states. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has imposed environmental compensation of nearly ₹48 crore on industries for various environmental violations across the country as ₹15.72 crore have been imposed on 51 industries located in the Ganga Basin in various states. (HT File)

The information supplied by the CPCB following an RTI application file by advocate Kamal Anand from Punjab, reveals that since 2018 the penalties were imposed across various sectors, including chemical industry, amounting to ₹10.76 crore, the plastic industry amounting to ₹8.82 crore, and the sugar and distilleries sector amounting to ₹6.04 crore. In addition, 46 healthcare facilities were penalised for biomedical waste violations totalling ₹3.03 crore, while 13 hazardous waste facilities were fined nearly ₹2 crore.

Among the biggest violators, is a Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) based distillery and chemical company was imposed the highest penalty of ₹7.29 crore, making it the single-largest environmental compensation levied on an industrial unit in the records disclosed by the CPCB, reveals the information furnished by the CPCB after intervention by the first appellate authority.

However, the reply indicates that a majority of the violations in the Ganga Basin were linked to the liquor and sugar industries in Uttar Pradesh, sectors that have frequently come under the scanner for pollution-related violations.

According to the sector-wise details, the chemical industry attracted the highest compensation of ₹10.76 crore, with major public sector units figuring among the units penalised for non-compliance with environmental regulations, as two key natural gas processing units of GAIL India’s Pata Petrochemical located in Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh ( ₹37.12 lakh) and GAIL Complex Vijaipur in Guna of Madhya Pradesh ( ₹8.70 lakh) IOCL’s Gujarat Refinery in Vadodara ( ₹21.60 lakh), Madras Fertilizers Limited ( ₹1.93 crore) , Chennai Petroleum Corporation limited in Manali of Tiruvallur Tamil Nadu ( ₹74.70 lakh) and HPCL Biofuels Limited Sugauli of East Champaran Bihar ( ₹7.71 lakh) and HPCL Mumbai Refinery ( ₹25.20 lakh) and six cooperative sugarmills of Uttar Pradesh faced the penalties of ₹71.10 lakh.

The plastic industry followed with environmental compensation of ₹8.82 crore, including penalties imposed on the major pan masala manufacturers while the sugar and distillery sector accounted for another ₹6.04 crore in compensation.

The records further reveal instances where industries continued operations despite regulatory action as some industries were even found operating despite closure directions issued by the CPCB for failing to install online continuous effluent monitoring systems (OCEMS).

Another major challenge has come to fore in this in total 46 healthcare facilities were fined more than ₹3.03 crore for violations of Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules and for failing to comply with mandatory Covid-era waste tracking requirements.

Similarly, leading cement manufacturers were penalised for violating prescribed emission norms. In another category, 13 hazardous waste treatment and disposal facilities were fined nearly ₹2 crore for failing to comply with CPCB directives regarding infrastructure upgrades and environmental safeguards.

While welcoming the disclosure of compensation figures, Anand raised concerns over the utilisation of the funds collected from polluting industries. According to him, the CPCB did not provide details regarding the expenditure of approximately ₹48.42 crore collected as environmental compensation.

“The amount collected from industries in the name of environmental restoration should be in the public domain. Since the CPCB did not provide the information regarding the utilisation of the EC for the restoration of the environment, now we have filed a second appeal before the Central Information Commission for this information,” Anand added.

In figures

· Total environmental compensation imposed: ₹48.02 crore

· Ganga Basin industries: ₹15.72 crore across 51 units

· Chemical industry: ₹10.76 crore

· Plastic industry: ₹8.82 crore

· Sugar and distilleries: ₹6.04 crore

· Biomedical waste violations: 46 units fined ₹3.03 crore

· Hazardous waste facilities: 13 units fined ₹2 crore