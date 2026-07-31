Weather Bee: How is India experiencing floods despite a deficit in intense rain?

Odisha and states in the north-east such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland are facing floods currently. Parts of south Gujarat have also faced floods this monsoon, as have parts of Maharashtra near Mumbai. Floods and landslides have also been reported this July from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. This would suggest that India has received its fair quota of intense rain this monsoon even if the monsoon overall is running dry. That is not the case. An HT analysis shows that higher intensities of rain are a bigger contributor to India’s rain deficit this monsoon season. How is this possible? The following charts explain how. An aerial view of flood-affected areas of Jajpur, Bhadrak and Baleswar in Odisha. (PTI)

One simple reason for higher intensities of rain making a bigger contribution to rain deficit this monsoon is described here. Most of the contribution to India’s monsoon total – at least up to July 30 – is made by moderate or heavy intensity of rain. These are categories the India Meteorological Department (IMD) assigns to rain of 7.5-35.5mm and 35.6mm-244.5mm at a place in 24 hours, while rain of under 7.5mm is called light rain and that of more than 244.5 mm rain is called extreme rain. In the 1971-2020 period – the long period for which IMD averages rain to track rain’s performance – light rain had a share of 11% in India’s total rain, moderate and heavy intensities had shares of around 44% each, and extreme intensity had a 1% share.

Clearly, any percentage deficit in moderate and heavy intensities of rain will have a far bigger impact than the same percentage deficit in light or extreme rain. In other words, a big deficit in monsoon rain makes it more likely that the deficit is the result of a deficit in moderate or heavy intensity than light rain. That is indeed the case this year. Compared to the overall deficit of 11.5%, moderate and heavy intensities have deficits of 12.5% and 14.2% while light rain has a deficit of only 1.8% and extreme rain has a surplus of 46%.