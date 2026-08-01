Barapullah phase III corridor ready decade of delay, likely to open this month

New Delhi: Marred with a delay of nearly a decade and multiple missed deadlines, the 3.5-km Barapullah phase III elevated corridor has finally been completed, with the Public Works Department (PWD) writing to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta seeking a date for its formal inauguration in August.

The flyover, which will provide a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase-I and AIIMS via Sarai Kale Khan, will reduce travel time to 15 minutes. Once operational, commuters travelling from east Delhi towards south and central Delhi will be able to bypass several busy intersections, easing congestion at NH-24, the DND Flyway, Ring Road and the Sarai Kale Khan junction.

Officials said the inauguration is likely to be attended by the chief minister and several union ministers, although the final date is yet to be announced. The corridor is also expected to be inaugurated along with the recently completed Mukarba Chowk underpass.

Speaking on Friday, Gupta confirmed that the work has been completed and that the government is finalising a date for its inauguration.

Approved in 2014 and taken up for construction in 2015, the project was originally scheduled for completion in 2017. However, it remained stalled for several years due to a combination of factors, including prolonged land acquisition issues, contractual disputes and delays in execution.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma also said the corridor has now been completed after “sustained monitoring by the present government”.

“Barapullah phase III is now structurally complete and ready. After our (BJP) party came to power, we identified it as one of the priority infrastructure projects and continuously monitored its progress. For years, Delhiites saw deadlines come and go. We decided this project could not be allowed to remain stuck any longer,” Verma said.

Senior PWD officials said all major civil works, including the casting of the final deck slab, are complete.

Officials said more than 400 workers were deployed in multiple shifts over the last few months to expedite construction and complete the remaining work.

According to the PWD, the final phase of construction was affected by supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, causing shortages of bitumen and industrial gas required for road construction and welding. Labour shortages due to migration during the recent West Bengal Assembly elections also slowed the pace of work.

The completion comes months after the Delhi government ordered an Anti-Corruption Branch inquiry into alleged irregularities related to project delays. While the initial cost was pegged at ₹964 crore, officials said the estimate has now risen to around ₹1,330 crore, largely due to delays.

The elevated corridor forms an important missing link in Delhi’s east-west road network. It is also expected to ease pressure on arterial roads by diverting through traffic onto the elevated stretch.